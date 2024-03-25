Eagles Ranked 16th Most Valuable National Team Globally

According to Transfermarkt valuation, the Super Eagles of Nigeria have been ranked as the 16th most valuable national team in the world. The Nigerian senior national team boasts a valuation of €343.50 million, making it the most valuable national team in Africa.

This places Nigeria ahead of other African powerhouses such as Morocco (€321.40 million), Cote d’Ivoire (€311.58 million), and Senegal (€285.90 million). Leading the charge for the Super Eagles is Victor Osimhen, who holds the title of the most valuable player in Africa with a valuation of €110 million. Remarkably, Osimhen is ranked seventh among all players worldwide, topping the charts at SSC Napoli and within Serie A.

Notably, he holds the third position among all players categorized as ‘centre forwards’, trailing only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe. Contributing to the Super Eagles’ impressive valuation are players like Ademola Lookman (€30 million) and Alex Iwobi (€30 million).

In comparison, the Three Lions of England hold the title of the most valuable national team globally, with a squad value of €1.41 billion. France (€1.22 billion) and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal (€1.03 billion) follow closely behind in second and third place, respectively. Brazil secures the fourth position with a squad value of €927.10 million, with Spain, Italy, Argentina, Netherlands, Germany, and Belgium completing the top 10 list in descending order of valuation.