Eagles Prepare for World Cup Qualifiers With Saudi Friendly

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will be testing their might against the Green Falcons of Saudi Arabia in an international friendly game in the city of Portimao, Portugal, on October 13.

The Saudi Arabia team defeated Argentina in the group stage game at the last FIFA World Cup in Qatar, with the La Albiceleste going on to win the title despite the opening day loss.

The matchup comes barely a month after the three-time African champions, defeated Sao Tome and Principe 6-0, in their 2023 African Cup of Nations’ final-day qualification game in Uyo. Nigeria will begin their quest for a place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup finals with a home game against the Crocodiles of Lesotho in November.

The Eagles will play their second match of the qualification series in the same FIFA window in November, away to the Warriors of Zimbabwe. Saudi Arabia’s Green Falcons, who play Mali’s Eagles at the same venue four days later, have never played Nigeria at senior level.

The most remarkable clash between both countries remains the FIFA U-20 World Cup opener (then known as FIFA World Youth Championship) in 1989, in which second-half goals from Christopher Ohenhen and Mutiu Adepoju steered Nigeria to a comeback 2-1 victory over the host nation in Riyadh.