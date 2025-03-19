Eagles Prepare For Rwanda As Chelle Set To Name Ekong As Captain

Share

The Super Eagles have kicked off preparations for their crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Rwanda, with their first training session under newly appointed head coach, Eric Chelle, taking place yesterday afternoon in Kigali.

A total of 22 players participated in the session as the three-time African champions began fine-tuning their strategies ahead of Friday’s mustwin clash against Adel Amrouche’s side at the Amahoro Stadium.

The team is scheduled for two more training sessions before the encounter. Meanwhile, a major development in the Eagles camp is the expected appointment of William Troost-Ekong as the team’s substantive captain, officially bringing to an end to Ahmed Musa’s reign as skipper.

Musa, Nigeria’s mostcapped player with 110 international appearances, was included in the provisional squad for the qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe but was left out of the final team.

The 32-yearold’s absence paves the way for Ekong, who previously served as stand-in captain during the 2023 AFCON campaign, where Nigeria finished as runners-up in Cote d’Ivoire, Ekong, who made his Super Eagles debut in 2015 against Chad, has established himself as a key leade in the squad.

The Saudi Arabia-based defender had previously acknowledged Musa’s role as team captain but is now set to take full charge of the leadership responsibilities under Coach Chelle.

