Eagles’ Poor Transition Template And Return Of Npfl On Tv

With about six weeks to the next Africa Cup of Nations billed to take place in Cote d’ Ivoire, it is obvious the Super Eagles are not in their best shape. In fact, the team is at its lowest ebb. There is huge cause for concern for every follower of football in the country because the senior national team has not shown promise of readiness for the continent’s apex football showcase.

This time, an objective preview of the tournament will not have the Eagles as one of the favourites to win it. It is not impossible but as I write this piece, Jose Peseiro’s team is very far from being one that can compete for the AFCON trophy. After the two scrappy draws recorded against Lesotho (1-1) and Zimbabwe (1-1) in the first two games of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, it is obvious that the Eagles are in turmoil. One particular problem can be solved in many ways.

The coaching crew can build the team with a more mental and tactical approach to every game. There could be more psychological input to put the players in the right frame of mind before every game and, above all, there should be a deliberate evaluation of the team on merit with a view of throwing out those who are not deserving to be in the first team. Another interesting aspect is creating an enabling template to transit players into the team.

As it is there is, there seems to be no pattern in getting players into the Super Eagles. The age-grade players are not doing so well currently but there could be a few that can challenge for places in the senior team. There should be synergy of all the academies in the country. Something like a competition to be competed for by the football academies where national team scouts for junior and senior teams can identify talents.

The Nigeria Premier League is currently bringing up good initiatives that could help in also boosting a template of transition to the Super Eagles. The idea of having a junior league is wonderful because if well implemented, this is another avenue to get potential talent for the future. Also, the recent broadcast rights signed by the NPFL with a cable TV outfit, Startimes, is a big boost to the league even as there was an existing streaming of the matches live.

For example, Match Day 10 saw a total of eight games aired on the StarTimes (2) Direct To Home (DTH) platform and Propel Sports Africa (6) on the Over The Top (OTT) platform. NPFL Chairman, Hon. Gbenga Elegbeleye, said the multiple platform broadcast was a deliberate strategy. He said: “On Saturday, November 25, StarTimes and Propel Sports were broadcasting live from Owerri and would do same from Umuahia in the game between Abia Warriors and Rangers International on Sunday.

“We have structured our broadcast rights in such a way that multiple platforms can be on the games and it also offers fans some variety to choose from whether you are in the stadium or in front of the television set at any location they may be.” With this development in the domestic league, it is crucial for the NFF and its technical crew to set up machinery to take advantage of the live broadcast of games. Coaches of the Super Eagles must be compelled to watch these games while games to be aired should be assigned to scouts for them to evaluate players in the country’s top flight with a view to bringing consistent performers to the Super Eagles.

At a time it is obvious the country needs a good goalkeeper, the best person to be between the sticks could be a Nigeria-based goalie. It is difficult if not impossible outright to isolate the overall growth of the game from the domestic league. To show development, the league must be running well in all aspects with the clubs posting good results on the continent while the CHAN team also maintains consistent performance.

Winning trophies on the continent will be additional value to the clubs and home-based national team. As it is, even though the templates are poor or non-existence for transition, the NFF, national team coaches and scouts should take advantage of some of the opportunities enumerated above to take the Super Eagles and the country’s football to the next level. Nigeria is a football-loving nation and the citizens deserve much more than what we are witnessing today. Definitely so!