Eagles Playing Like Champions. Says Oliseh

Former Super Eagles captain, Sunday Oliseh, has praised the Nigerian team’s strong performance following their 2-0 victory over Algeria in the quarterfinal of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday evening.

The Super Eagles were in control of the game from start to finish as they outplayed the Desert Foxes with confidence and discipline.

Goals from Victor Osimhen and Akor Adams sealed the convincing win and confirmed Nigeria’s place in the semi-final. Reacting to the match on social media platform X, Oliseh said he was impressed by the team’s attitude and overall performance.

“Our Super Eagles are looking like AFCON champions from every angle! Defence, ball possession and match management,” Oliseh wrote.

He added, “What a dominant display. Just love the attitude.” Nigeria will now face tournament hosts, Morocco, in the semi-final next week as they continue their push for another Africa Cup of Nations title.