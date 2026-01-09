Eagles Players Banned From Interviews

Super Eagles players were barred from talking to journalists during their open training yesterday. This was confirmed by the team’s media officer, Promise Efoghe, in a terse statement.

Efoghe, however, noted that reporters will have a 15-minute of access. According to him, this is due to the events of the past few days, including the bonus row that led to the team’s late arrival in Marrakech, where they will play Algeria in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal.

Efoghe said: “Interactions with the players earlier scheduled for today have been called off in the wake of recent developments, including the late time of arrival time to Marrakech. “I urge us to respect the decision of the players not to speak at this time.”