Eagles Paying Price For Early Mistakes, Says Udeze

Former international, Ifeanyi Udeze, has said the Super Eagles are paying the price for early-day mistakes at the start of the World Cup qualifiers, as the team might be watching another World Cup at home after failing to defeat South Africa on Tuesday.

After getting six points from their first six games of the qualifiers, it already looks like a difficult task to make it to the World Cup, but a 1-0 defeat of Rwanda, gave a glimmer of hope, with expectations high that Nigeria will beat the Bayana Bayana in their home to boost their chances, however, an own goal by captain Williams Troost-Ekong put the team on the back foot before Calvin Bassey restored parity as the game in Bloemfontein ended 1-1.

Speaking with New Telegraph, the former West Brom Albion defender said all must take part in the blame, starting with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and also the players.

“We know it’s difficult, though, but it’s not over until it’s over. We just have to fight to the end and see what happens,” he said. “This was a mistake we made from day one, the beginning of this World Cup qualifier.

You know, taking things for granted and seeing where it has landed us now. “Now we are trying to add one plus one to see if we can still qualify. It’s crazy.

But at the end, it is what it is. We just need to fight to the end. We can’t give up. We fight to the end.”