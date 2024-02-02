Eagles, Palancas Clash on Startimes

The excitement of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 continues as StarTimes brings live coverage of the highly anticipated quarterfinal matches live and in HD. The Nigerian national team, the Super Eagles, will be looking to continue their dominant run in the tournament as they face off against Angola’s Palancas Negras.

Nigeria has shown resilience throughout the competition. Angola, on the other hand, defied expectations by reaching the knockout stage and will be determined to cause an upset against the favourites. The match will be played at 6 pm on Sports Premium and Beta Sports channels .

In the other quarterfinal match, DR Congo will lock horns with Guinea. DR Congo has never won any match in the tournament; they have drawn all matches except in the round of sixteen where they knocked out Egypt in a penalty shootout. Guinea, meanwhile, has impressed with their organized team play and will be aiming to reach the last four. The match will be played at 9pm on StarTimes.