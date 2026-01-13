Eagles, Osimhen, The Biggest Sporting Brands From Nigeria – Olopade

The Director General of the national Sports Commission, Bukola Olopade, has said the Nigeria national team, the Super Eagles and the striker of the team, Victor Osimhen, remained the biggest sporting brand for the country around the world.

Speaking with journalists in Morocco, the former Ogun State Commissioner of Sports said everywhere in the world, it has been all about the Super Eagles, while adding that the progress of the team at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations showed that the team is already living up to their name, Super Eagles, while urging Nigerians to stop destroying the brand.

“After the game against Algeria, I spoke to Osimhen and said son, you are the biggest brand from Nigeria apart from the Super Eagles,” he said.

“There should be a law that will make it a crime for any human being to desecrate the Super Eagles brand. And we both agreed.

“I said Do you know what the second biggest brand is? He said no, and I told him he is the second biggest brand. “Let’s be careful how we protect those two brands because what it brings to us is bigger than Naira and Kobo in every way.

“Before the Osimhen brand, there was Papilo (Nwankwo Kanu) globally. Today, we have a global giant in Osimhen. “Of course, I thank him for also saying his teammates are part of that brand, which makes it the Super Eagles being the biggest brand and we must protect it.”