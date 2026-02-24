Eagles Open Camp March 24 For Jordan Invitational Tournament

Nigeria’s senior national team, the Super Eagles, will resume camping on March 24, 2024, ahead of their participation in a Four-Nation Invitational Tournament in Amman, Jordan, BSNSports.com.ng reports.

The three-time African champions will compete during the March 2026 FIFA international window, facing Iran and host nation Jordan.

Nigeria opens its campaign against Iran on March 27 at the 17,000-capacity Amman International Stadium, before concluding the tournament against Jordan on March 31.

A top team official confirmed that preparations will commence immediately when the FIFA international window opens. “Everything happens during the FIFA window, and camp opens the same day. The Super Eagles players and coaches will be at the venue from March 24 until March 31,” the official told BSN Sports.