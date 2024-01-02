Eagles on the cusp of AFCON glory

The African Cup of Nations is upon us again, this time Cote d‘Ivoire, two time winners, is the hosts. Nigeria is gearing up to browbeat it’s way into the final and probably win the trophy not because of the strength of its preparation, quality friendly matches, pedigree of coaching crew but more because of the providence nature bestowed on us as a country by having a few top class players in the mould of Victor Osimhen and the rave of the German League, Victor Boniface, of Bayer Leverkusen. But winning the African Cup of Nations or indeed major football tournaments go beyond the quality of players and coaches, it also tasks each country’s football administration cascading from the sports minister, his drive, persona, charisma, and his hold at the President’s office down to the aura of the Football Federation President to the tactical depth of the coaching crew and very importantly the commitment, passion, grit, energy technical ability and discipline of the players individually and collectively. Another major factor in winning tournaments is the quality of the opposition.

Today in Africa, the reigning champions are Senegal and also FIFA rankings put them ahead of Nigeria. Morocco is another country tipped to excel due to the sterling performance at the Qatar 2022 World Cup where they got to the semi-final. The host country, Cote d’Ivoire, is a contender simply because they have a legendary youth football culture spewing up such great legends of the past like Didier Drogba, Yaya Toure, Omar Ben Sallah and Abdullahi Traore. Among the contenders for every edition are six time winners Egypt. Not only have they entrenched a solid home-based club football culture, they have the best club sides on the continent in Al Ahli, former Ahli National and Zamalek Football Club. They have midwifed generations of legends like goalkeeper Ekramy, Hossam Hussain and today one of Africa’s greatest exports to the English Premier league, Mohammed Sallah of Liverpool. One cannot but also mention Algeria and Riyad Mahrez, South Africa and Percy Tau, three time winners, Cameroon and Andre Onana along with Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting of Bayern Munich. Even with all these great players, no country is guaranteed of excelling without the tactical prowess of its coach. Here we are talking about the formation and style of play of the team. Gernot Rohr when he was Eagles gaffer was accused of not being offensive enough in the team’s play. Jose Peseiro has also been criticised for a weak defence and choice of sloppy, errorprone goalkeepers like Francis Uzoho. But with the abundance of talent we have today, how do we evolve a team that defends well, enforce a good defensive midfield wall and even without the mercurial skills of Jay Jay Okocha create defence splitting passes to feed Osimhen and Boniface.

For the sake of designing a winning team and strategy together with the coaching crew, I might suggest Stanley Nwabili Chippa United in goal because the South African league tests you enough especially as a first team goalkeeper. African Cup of Nations football is gritty, rough and rigorous. I’m not sure if Uzoho is that tough and rugged or if he can maintain optimal concentration throughout 90 minutes of African weather. Ola Aina, Trust Ekong, Semi Ajayi and Zaid Sanusi hopefully are experienced and will be a good back four for me. Wilfred Ndidi sits in front of the back four while Alex Iwobi and Kelechi Iheanacho play as 8 and 10. Of course the three attackers should be Samuel Chukwueze of AC Milan, Boniface of Leverkusen and African Footballer of the Year, Osimhen. Tactically, the definitive transition from defence to attack is not only extremely key, it is imperative and on the field of play, Ndidi and “senior man” Iheanacho must assume leadership on the pitch and service the attackers. Having attended 12 AFCON tournaments and six FIFA World Cups between Spain ’82 and South Africa 2010 I guess one has acquired an intuition and sixth sense that can guide one towards predicting who are likely winners, contenders and the pretenders to the title. I dare say countries like Cameroon, Cape Verde and Ghana might likely be surprise packages of the tournament despite not being top notch during the qualifiers. As a note of caution, I was in Cote d’Ivoire in 1984 when the Super Eagles, boasting the likes of Stephen Keshi, Emmanuel Okala, Muda Lawal and Henry Nwosu, and yet the Indomitable Lions still knocked us out in the final with a star-studded team of Thomas Nkono, Stephen Tawtaw, Djonkep Bonaventure and Doumbe Lea. We were overpowered by their stars. The reverse is the case today, we have stars like Osimhen and Ndidi; but can we overwhelm Morocco, Egypt, Senegal and the hosts Cote d’Ivoire? Are dollar issues and greed of officials going to affect and distract the team? Will the luck associated with presidents and sports ministers be in our favour during the tournament? In less than two weeks the games will begin in Abidjan then the real challenge will start.

I daresay the success or failure of the Super Eagles will depend on not only the technical and tactical strategies on the pitch but the diplomacy, the politics, the administration and the positivity of all Nigerians to the team. As we move to battle I love the new jerseys but the players must know that by wearing that jersey means they carry the hopes, dreams and pride of 200 million Nigerians. One can only admonish them and say to them: “Fly Super Eagles fly!”