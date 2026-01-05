Eagles Not Near AFCON Targets Insists Lookman

The Super Eagles are far from the high targets they set for themselves at the 2025 AFCON in Morocco, and so they will have to keep battling away, according to star forward Ademola Lookman.

Tonight in Fes, they take on Mozambique for a place in the quarterfinal of the competition. Lookman, who has scored two goals and made two assists in as many matches at the AFCON, said the Eagles must now sustain the momentum as they aim to go all the way in Morocco.

Lookman was named in the official CAF Team of the group stage. “Yeah, we had a great run in the group stage, and I am thankful to all who voted.

The selection is not just for me, but my entire teammates, because their efforts on the pitch contributed to my selection,” he said.

“However, this is not the vision for our team. We have set targets to accomplish here in Morocco, and we are nowhere near our targets yet.”

In 2024, Nigeria were beaten in the final of the delayed 2023 AFCON by hosts Cote d’Ivoire and so missed the chance to win a fourth continental diadem.