Eagles Not Bothered About Presidential Support Group, Focused On W’ Cup Ticket –Ndidi

Super Eagles midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi, has said the team remains fully focused on securing a ticket to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, dismissing any distractions, including the involvement of external support groups.

There are strong indications that the Federal Government is set to announce the composition of a Presidential Support Group for the 2026 FIFA World Cup with N3 billion start-up funds already captured in the 2025 budget. The committee is expected to work with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to deliver the ticket to the Mundial but some pundits see such intervention as unnecessary distractions.

However, Ndidi, speaking during an interview, said

“We’re not worried about anything outside the team,” Ndidi said. “It’s simply not part of our job. It’s similar to when I was growing up; I just didn’t know anything about the NFF; I was only thinking about the players, Mikel Obi and the others. So, our focus is entirely on our team and our performance.

“Any backlash from the World Cup qualifiers does not affect those outside the team; it ultimately falls on the players. The responsibility lies with us. Whatever actions are taken, we are accountable for what happens on the pitch.

“Our only focus is on winning the remaining games and securing qualification. It’s not about tactics alone but the collective and individual desire to make it happen. The World Cup is an opportunity that comes once every four years, and it’s up to us to grab it.”

The Eagles are sitting fifth on the table after garnering just three points from four matches but the Leicester City star insisted that can still make it the tournament.

He said the team’s confidence is drawn from their recent qualification for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), which has galvanized them for the World Cup qualifiers.

“We did well with the AFCON qualifiers and I feel that is giving us the confidence to continue well in the World Cup qualifiers. We didn’t start well, but it’s gone. We need to stick together and learn from our mistakes and every game is a must-win. We can’t let anything slide at the moment and I think the whole idea is to take the confidence from AFCON qualifiers to the World Cup qualifiers. We can’t dwell on the past and we would be judged by what we do going forward. We still communicate within ourselves because we know if some players miss it this time, they can’t be there again and the young ones need to experience it as well,” he added.

When asked about the uncertainty surrounding the team’s coaching situation, Ndidi was unfazed, reiterating that the players are focused on their performance instead of administrative issues.

“Whatever happens with the coaching or any committee is not our concern,” he said. “The responsibility falls on us as players. The backlash from poor results doesn’t go to anyone else, it’s on us. So, we are focused on doing the job on the pitch.”

The 28-year-old is sidelined with injury while his Leicester City side are struggling without his services.

“Football is not an individual sport,” he said. “Everybody’s got their opinion but if we had won those games, nobody would remembered I wasn’t there. So I feel like it is just an individual opinion. The main thing is the team.”

