Eagles Need Strong Mentality To Scale Panthers Hurdle

About few weeks ago, I wrote about the lifeline opportunity the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoffs have offered Nigeria and this in turn happens to be a lifetime opportunity for most of the current bunch of players.

Now, the crunch decision time is here and the outcome will have multiple effects on many people in the country. Nigeria is a football-loving nation and many follow the game with so much passion.

The Super Eagles took the World Cup qualifiers with so much levity which later affected the country in the run-in period of the qualifiers and eventually, Nigeria missed the sole ticket in Group C.

It is a big shame that the Super Eagles dropped points against teams like Zimbabwe, Lesotho and also Benin. It was only Rwanda that Nigeria was able to beat home and away.

Yes, I agree we have moved beyond that but the fact remains looking back is good to enable one to prepare well for the way forward. The setting now is the November 13 World Cup semifinal playoff tie between the Super Eagles and the Panthers of Gabon. It is rather funny that many believe this will be an easy tie for the Eagles.

The reverse is the case because this match is a potentially tough one for Nigeria. Gabon emerged the best team out of the four playoffs qualifiers with 25 points originally before deductions while Nigeria finished with 17 points.

Three players in the Panthers fold were in the top scorers chart in the CAF qualifiers. Dennis Bouanga with eight goals is third behind Algeria’s Mohamed El Amine Amoura with 10 goals and Egypt’s Mo Salah with nine goals.

Interestingly, another Panthers forward, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, is 5th with seven goals. There is also Jim Allevinah, another Panthers player, who registered three goals. Mario Lemina, a defensive midfielder with Galasataray, is another top player.

In the CAF’s top scorer chat, only Victor Osimhen made the cut with six goals for Nigeria and so we should accept the encounter scheduled to take place at the El Barid Stadium in Rabat next Thursday is a tough test for Nigeria.

Gabon is a strong bunch on current form and so, the Eagles must show hunger to win. It is important to objectively evaluate the Eagles and look at the goal scoring prospects in the team.

It is all about Osimhen and if a team map out a way to cut supply from getting to Osimhen or mark him out, the Eagles will be in trouble. The Eagles manager must get another potent striker who can do the damage if Osimhen is having issues with the opposition and this is expected because all attention will be on him. On current form, Gabon have an edge because there are options.

History, name and FIFA rankings will not work this time because the two teams are desperate to win and move on. The Eagles have a team that can contain Gabon but they have to raise their game, be alert in the defence and try to assist Osimhen to get the job done upfront.

Some people are already thinking of a final match with Cameroon when the Gabon hurdle is yet to be scaled, but this match against the Panthers is the most dicey for the Super Eagles.

Again, it is up to the players to come all out to win this crucial semifinal encounter. Gabon’s coach Thierry Mouyouma has been doing his job quietly.

The Eagles can only beat Gabon with very strong mental toughness, 100 per cent alertness and cohesion.

A former international Victor Ikpeba says if the Eagles stars are resolute to clinch the ticket, it will be won. “The way they played the last two games of the qualifiers showed seriousness and hunger.

If they applied themselves like that, we will beat Gabon and pick the African ticket to play in the intercontinental level,” Ikpeba noted.

Of course the Eagles will have to play five other teams if they scale the African hurdle and they will compete to win one of the two available slots in a six team World Cup playoffs.

The road is so rough, so tough and somehow the Super Eagles must find a way to pull through. After all, their respective careers are at stake here. On this, it is up to the players.