Eagles Must Work On Their Defensive Mistakes –Onyeka

Super Eagles midfielder, Frank Onyeka, has said the team must find a way to finish games without conceding, especially after taking the lead.

Nigeria conceded two goals against Tunisia despite taking a 3-0 lead with 20 minutes to go in the game, making it a nervy moment for the players and the fans. Also, the team conceded against Tanzania in their first game before Ademola Lookman secured the 2-1 victory in the game.

According to Onyeka, there is a need to work better in training so as to make the games more comfortable while also assuring Nigerians that they are going to continue to take each game one after another. “We had 3-0 in our head, but we allowed two, which is not good,” he said.

“I think it’s something we need to work on in training to do better. It’s good (the victory against Tunisia), not just for me but the whole team, because the game plan worked very well. We are glad that we were successful.

“We have to let them know we are up for it, we came strong, and we have gotten three points. “Against Uganda, we are still going to play the same way we played against Tanzania and Tunisia. We are not going to stop, just keep taking it one game at a time.”