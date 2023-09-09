Eagles Must Take Game Against Sao Tome Seriously –Elahor

…Charges Osimhen to Repeat Last Season’s Feat

Ex-international, Friday Ela- hor, has said that the Super Eagles must take their opponents in this weekend’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier, Sao Tome and Principe, seriously if they don’t want to be shocked at home. Speaking with our correspondent, Elahor said Nigeria should forget about the first leg result where the Eagles won 10-0 as this will be a different ball game entirely.

He, however, said there was a need for the coach to start having faith in some of the home-based players while expressing his displeasure over the call up of all the foreign-based players for the game. “We should not write Sao Tome off. This is a football match but I know again that we have the materials that can deliver but we shouldn’t underestimate them because we need at least a point to finish top of the table.

I believe that we can do it,” he said. “I know that the coach will present a good squad and he is not going to underrate the opposition even though they are last on the table. I believe that whatever squad is presented will be able to beat Sao Tome. “We have been canvassing for our home-based players to be included in the team.

This is just Sao Tome, the home-based team itself can beat them and I believe we have to invite more home-based players to be included amongst whosoever has been invited to play against Sao Tome.” Meanwhile, Elahor has said Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, must repeat the performance of last season for Serie A champion, Napoli, in this ongoing season to be counted among the best.

Speaking on the backdrop of the player’s nominations in the 30-man shortlist for the Ballon d’Or, said the striker was not there yet but has what it takes to be the best in the world. He added: “It’s a good one (Osim- hen’s nomination) but he’s not there yet. As far as he is nominated, it’s an improvement from him. He should do what he did last season again and I hope he will get there.”