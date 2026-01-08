Eagles Must Stay Focused Ahead Of Quarterfinals – Chelle

Nigeria’s national team coach, Eric Chelle, has said the Super Eagles must stay focused ahead of their quarterfinal clash at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco. The team is yet to drop a point at the championships, winning all four g a m e s against Tanzania, Tunisia, Uganda and Mozambique.

According to the former Mali coach, the business is just starting, and they must continue to take it game after game while also urging the players to continue to improve. He also praised the organisers for a wonderful showpiece that has promoted the culture of Africa and the game of football on the continent.

“This year, the AFCON organisation for me is very good. We have been in Fes since the comp e t i t i o n started,” he said. “ I ‘ m very happy about this town, the structure. The people are very nice. They take care of us. There is no distraction. “We try to stay focused on our training session, on our grand project.

I’m very happy about this outcome. “So, my dream now is to stay ambitious. My dream now is to have a lot of training sessions, very good in intensity and with the aggressiveness to win against any team.

“I try to be the best coach for this team. I try to give an example for my officials, and the reality is that I can work like I want.

“So, the last press conference before the game against Mozambique, I said I prefer to die with my philosophy and my idea. This is what I do. And yeah, we are happy.”