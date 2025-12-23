Eagles Must Make Statement With Tanzania Tie, Chelle, Ndidi Declare

Super Eagles head coach, Eric Chelle, has declared that Nigeria must make a strong statement in their opening match of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), insisting that the clash against Tanzania is crucial to the team’s am bition in Morocco.

The three-time African champions will open their AFCON 2025 campaign against the Taifa Stars of Tanzania today at the Fez Stadium, Fez, and Chelle has made it clear that his focus is firmly on starting the tournament on a winning note.

“We are our first opponent. We need to focus on ourselves and take out the outside noise,” Chelle said during the official pre-match press briefing yesterday.

“Of course, the World Cup miss is painful, but this is not the moment to talk about the World Cup qualifiers. For now, the most important thing is this tournament.”

Describing the encounter as a defining moment, the Super Eagles coach stressed that the opening fixture will play a major role in shaping Nigeria’s AFCON journey. “Our first game is big, and the first game is very important. For sure we want to win this game,” he added.