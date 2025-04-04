Eagles Must Beat S’Africa To Lift World Cup Hopes –Osaze

Share

Former international, Osaze Odemwingie, has backed the Super Eagles to beat Bafana Bafana in South Africa to brighten their chances of qualifying for next year’s World Cup.

South Africa are the runaway leader of Group C of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers with 13 points from six matches.

Nigeria are fourth in the standings with seven points, six points adrift of South Africa, with only the group winners guaranteed automatic qualification to the World Cup.

“We can win in South Africa if we come together,” predicted Osaze, who featured at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. “We have the players and only have to play to our strengths.

“There is still hope that we can qualify for the World Cup; we only have to win our remaining four games and hope that South Africa stumble on the way.”

In September, the Super Eagles will welcome Rwanda to Uyo, before they fly out to South Africa in continuation with the qualifying series of the 2026 World Cup.

