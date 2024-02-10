Eagles Must Avoid Distraction –Odegbami

Africa Cup of Nations winner, Dr. Olusegun Odegbami, has advised that the Nigeria Football Federation weave some protective net around the Super Eagles to allow for maximum concentration of players and officials for Sunday’s Africa Cup of Nations Final against the Elephants of Cote d’Ivoire.

“There is this interesting story of one triathlon athlete who led the field for most of the competition, was far ahead of every other competitor and looked sure to win. But she fell down close to the tape, and before she could summon the energy to crawl towards the tape, she saw someone go past her to claim victory.

The lesson of the story is that it is never over until it is over. “The NFF should not allow any kind of distractions around the team in the next couple of days before the match. Let us allow the boys to concentrate and focus hard on the task at hand. No frivolous visits to the team camp should be allowed.”

The top scorer of the 1980 finals stated further: “We must all endeavour to help the team. Let them be themselves and remain themselves. This is of utmost national importance and all for the glory of our homeland. Nothing must be allowed to distract the players from this crucial national assignment.”