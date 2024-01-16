Eagles murmur as players yet to get outstanding bonuses, days after Tinubu orders release

Tensions are b r e w i n g within the Super Eagles’ camp as players continue to wait for their outstanding bonuses and allowances, even days after a directive from President Bola Tinubu to release the funds. President Tinubu had ordered the release of a whopping N12 billion to clear the outstanding bonuses and allowances running to about 15 matches and the payment of salary arrears of Coach Jose Peseiro.

The Super Falcons and the Flying Eagles are also to benefit from the largesse. However, despite assurances of imminent payment, the players were yet to receive any money despite the start of the African Cup of Nations and our correspondent has learnt that the delay had sparked discontent among the players, creating a sense of frustration within the team.

“It is true that the players were left fuming following a scathing criticism of their performance in the 1-1 draw with Equatorial Guinea in their first game of AFCON by the President of the Nigeria Football Federation who claimed they had been supported by the government when in fact they were yet to get anything as of today,” a source told our correspondent.