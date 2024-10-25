Eagles Move 3 Places Up In FIFA Rankings

Share

Nigeria’s Super Eagles have improved on their FIFA rankings following their performance in the recent 2025 African Cup of Nations qualifier. The Nigerian side defeated the Mediterranean Knights of Libya 1-0 at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.

Despite the second leg not taking place, the Super Eagles retained its spot as the leader of the group. The latest rankings released on Thursday morning placed Nigeria in the 36th position as against the previous 39th position.

The 3-time African champions are now placed 4th in Africa behind Morocco, Senegal and Egypt, while newly crowned African champions Cote d’Ivoire is 6th.

The top three teams in the world are Argentina (1st) France (2nd) and Spain (3rd) England (4th), Brazil (5th) and Belgium (6th) have all held on to their positions.

Portugal (7th, up 1) and Italy (9th, up 1) are the only climbers within the top ten, which is completed by the Netherlands (8th, down 1) and Colombia (10th, down 1), with Germany (11th, up 2) now knocking on the door.

Elsewhere, Algeria (37th, up 4), Peru (38th, up 5) and Greece (42nd, up 6) have all made moves worthy of note, and Cameroon (49th, up 4) have returned to the top 50.

Other African teams to have made significant progress in the ranking include Equatorial Guinea (88th, up 6), Zimbabwe (117th, up 7), The Gambia (128th, up 7) and Botswana (140th, up 7), the last of whom.

