March 21, 2024
March 21, 2024
Eagles’ Morale Low As FG Yet to Clear Bonuses for 27 Matches

Super Eagles players are reportedly complaining about outstanding match bonuses and allowances, over two months after President Bola Tinubu authorised the release of N12 billion to clear the debts. The backlog of unpaid bonuses and allowances nearly resulted in derailing Nigeria’s run in the last African Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

However, the intervention of the President boosted the morale of the players, who went on to reach the final of the tournament in Cote d’Ivoire. Each player received bonuses for just two matches during the competition, with the expectation that the funds for the remaining 27 would be cleared. However, more than two months after the Presidential pronouncement, there has been no clear explanation for the delay.

This has led to internal discontent among the players, with some blaming their team captain, Ahmed Musa, for not advocating effectively for the players to receive their hard-earned bonuses and allowances. According to SCORENigeria, at least two senior players confronted Ahmed Musa regarding the unpaid bonuses

