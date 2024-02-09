Eagles Locked In Meeting To Plot Elephants Fall

The Super Eagles are leaving nothing to chance as the players and the officials were locked in a marathon meeting to plot the best strategy to deploy against the hosts Cote d’Ivoire when the two teams meet in the final of the 2023 African Cup of Nations..

Our correspondent reports that the meeting held in their camp on Thursday aimed to analyze their recent victory against South Africa and meticulously scrutinize their upcoming opponents in the final. After their triumphant 4-2 penalty shoot- out win over South Africa in Bouake on Wednesday, the team quickly returned to Abidjan, the bustling hub of Cote d’Ivoire, to fine-tune their tactics for the impending final showdown.

Our correspondent, who visited the Eagles’ camp in Abidjan, reported that players and officials have been engrossed in a marathon meeting. Their primary objective is to dissect the triumph over South Africa, scrutinize the strengths and weaknesses of the Ivorian team, and strategize the optimal approach to secure victory and claim the coveted title on Sunday.

According to a source within the team’s camp, “They have been in a meeting for more than one hour now, and the objective is to foster cohesion, refine tactical strategies, and instil a sense of discipline and focus among the players.