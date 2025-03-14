Eagles’ List: Some Players Don’t Deserve Call-Up, Says Udeze

Share

Former Super Eagles defender Ifeanyi Udeze has stated that some players included in the final 23- man squad released by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on Tuesday do not deserve to be on the list.

He also urged the players to put in their best efforts for the new coach in order to achieve victory against Rwanda and Zimbabwe, which is crucial for securing a spot in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Udeze said it would be disastrous for Nigeria to miss the Mundial after missing the last one in Qatar. “I just want to see our Super Eagles win the next two World Cup qualifying games against Rwanda and Zimbabwe,” he said.

“But when I also look at this list, I see, well, nothing much to complain about, my brother. Nothing much to complain about. “I see Papa Daniel there, a homebased player who plays for Niger Tornadoes.

I see one or two other players here. But it’s okay. It’s not a bad list. Let’s just hope that these players are ready to work and work for him (the coach).

“Also, we see some players who are not supposed to be on the list as well. We see one or two players also who are not supposed to be here. Why? Because they’re not giving up to even 60 percent at their club sides.

They’re not doing well in their clubs, but they are here. You know, they made the list. “I don’t know what the coach saw in some of these players that they had to make the list.”

