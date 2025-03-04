Eagles List For World Cup Qualifiers Out This Week

Share

Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is expected to officially unveil the 23-man squad selected by head coach Éric Chelle for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe this week.

Chelle, who will be taking charge of the Super Eagles for the first time, had initially sent out provisional invitations to 35 players before trimming the list down to 23.

The upcoming qualifiers are key for the Super Eagles as they aim to secure their spot in the 2026 World Cup. With Rwanda and Zimbabwe standing as tough opponents, the right squad selection will be crucial.

The Super Eagles are keen to bounce back from a lessthan-ideal run in recent qualifiers, and with a new coach at the helm, there is a sense of optimism surrounding the team’s potential.

The first match will take place against Rwanda on March 21 at Amahoro Stadium in Kigali, followed by a home encounter with Zimbabwe on March 25 at the Godswill Ak pabio Stadium in Uyo.

Fans will be hoping that Chelle’s final squad will rise to the occasion and put Nigeria on course for a successful World Cup campaign.

