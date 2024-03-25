Eagles Launch New Nike Kits Against South Africa

The Super Eagles will launch their newly designed Nike jerseys for this year in June when they host South Africa in a must-win 2026 World Cup qualifier in Uyo. Nike recently made public the new jerseys with a majority of fans declaring their admiration for the new designs.

A source close to the team told SCORENigeria: “The team will start using the new jerseys in June for the World Cup qualifiers beginning with the home game against South Africa and then the away match in Benin.” The Super Eagles are under pressure to get their World Cup qualifying campaign up and running after they could only manage two draws in the opening rounds in November.

Some reports had suggested the Eagles will launch the new jerseys for the friendlies against Ghana and Mali in Morocco. Real Sociedad striker Sadiq Umar was pictured rocking the new Super Eagles kits on social media.