Eagles Land In Bloemfontein To Delightful Welcome

Nigeria’s High Commissioner to the Republic of South Africa, His Excellency Tope Ajayi and the Senior Special Assistant to Mr. President on Grassroots Sports Development, Sir Adeyinka Adeboye led a team of top officials of the Mission, the National Sports Commission and members of the Nigerian community in South Africa to welcome the Super Eagles to Bloemfontein on Sunday evening.

The chartered ValueJet Airline aircraft that conveyed the Nigerian delegation touched down at the Bloemfontein Airport at 6.25pm South African time, after a three-and-a-halfhour flight from Luanda, Angola. The aircraft had flown two-and-half hours from Uyo to Luanda to refuel.

There were also top officials of the National Sports Commission, including Alhaji Salihu Abubakar, Barr. Musa Amadu, Dr (Mrs) Kehinde Ajayi, Mr. Ebidowei Owiefie and Mr. Seyi Johnson. Members of the Nigerian community in South Africa, propelled by their president, Mr. Smart Nwobi, turned out in impressive numbers in Nigerian traditional attire, dancing, singing and drumming.

The delegation was led by the President of NFF, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau, and included the Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Sports, Hon. Kabiru Amadu, some NFF Executive Committee members, NFF General Secretary Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, former Nigeria captains Nwankwo Kanu and Victor Ikpeba, a couple of NFF Management and Staff, a couple of stakeholders and a few media representatives.

There were 22 players and the technical and administrative staff, with forward Victor Osimhen, who copped an injury in Saturday’s 1-0 defeat of Rwanda in Uyo, the only absentee from the ensemble that was invited.