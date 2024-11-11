Eagles Land In Abidjan For Benin Republic

Share

Super Eagles players are expected to start arriving in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire today for the 2025 African Cup of Nations AFCON qualifier against Benin Republic slated for Thursday.

C o a c h A u s t i n Eguavoen and other backroom staff travelled to the West African country yesterday and they are expected to be joined by their players as of today.

USA-based midfielder Al – hassan Yusuf and new call-up Victor Collins have been confirmed for arrival today New England Revolution star Alhassan will come in from Kano to Abuja from where he will head out to Abidjan alongside Nasarawa United d e f e n d e r Collins.

Share

Please follow and like us: