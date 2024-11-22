Eagles Lacking Special Players That Can Win Games- Sodje

Share

Former international, Sam Sodje, has said the problem with the Super Eagles is beyond the technical crew but about the players’ attitude on the field.

He also added that the team continues to miss a creative player in the mould of Austin Okocha, Mikel Obi, in the middle of the pack.

Speaking on the phone with our correspondent, Sodje said there is a need to look for such players to be part of the team.

The Super Eagles recently played two Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Benin Republic and Rwanda, drawing one away while losing 2-1 against the Amavubi in Uyo with people already calling for the head of the interim coach, Austin Eguavoen.

“I’m not in a position to even talk about Eguavoen or any coach. We just have to get the right manager, and it doesn’t have to be foreign or Home-Based,” he said.

“We just have to get the right manager. But my issue is that I still think we lack one or two players who can win us games.

I think technically, and I think whoever comes in will need one or two creative players that will get this team to start winning games, to pass the ball forward.

I think that’s why we’re struggling. “We need that player that will pass the ball forward and create chances. If not, regardless of who you bring, I think we’re still lacking that player.”

Meanwhile, with the current position of the Super Eagles on the log of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, the former Leeds United centre-back has said it will be difficult for the team to make it to the Mundial.

He added: “It is not sure that we might qualify for the World Cup, but football is funny. Yes, let me be honest, we’re not doing well, but football is a funny game. Hopefully, the players understand that and then play their hearts out.”

