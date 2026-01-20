New Telegraph

Eagles Jump From 38th To 26th In FIFA Rankings After AFCON Bronze

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have recorded a major boost in the latest FIFA rankings, moving up to 26th place in the world following a remarkable run at the justconcluded Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, where they finished in third place.

The new ranking, released yesterday, shows that Nigeria climbed 12 places from their previous position of 38th. The Eagles’ strong showing at the tournament has also earned them a higher standing on the continent.

Eric Chelle’s men are now ranked as the thirdbest team in Africa, behind AFCON champions Senegal, who are 12th in the world, and hosts Morocco, who occupy eighth place globally.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

Algeria and Egypt, both of whom were eliminated by Nigeria during the tournament, now sit fourth and fifth, respectively, among African teams. Meanwhile, Spain, Argentina, France, England, Brazil, Portugal, Netherlands, Belgium, Germany and Croatia make up the world’s top 10 teams.

