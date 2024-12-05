Eagles Job: NSC, NFF Meet, Differ On Eguavoen’s Future

Share

A preliminary discussion between the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and the National Sports Commission (NSC) regarding the appointment of the new head coach for the Super Eagles revealed a disagreement – while the NFF is in favour of hiring an expatriate coach, the NSC supports retaining interim manager, Austin Eguavoen, as the team prepares for the restart of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers next year.

The two bodies met yesterday in Abuja at the behest of the NSC to determine the best way forward for the national team.

According to a source familiar with the discussions, the NSC wants Eguavoen to continue as the head coach due to concerns about the limited time for a new coach to assess the team before the qualifiers resume in March.

A source privy to the discussions revealed that the NSC believes the introduction of a new coach at this critical juncture may not be the best option given the fact that the players are now getting used to Eguavoen and his philosophy.

Eguavoen, who is on his fourth spell as national team coach, has managed four matches: winning one, drawing two, and losing his last match 2-1 to Rwanda.

“The NSC fears that a new coach will have little time and opportunity to evaluate the players before the World Cup qualifiers resume in March, particularly since there are no available windows for friendly matches before the tournament recommenced.

The NSC argued that Eguvoen hasn’t done badly given the fact that he qualified the team for the 2015 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) even with two games to spare and should be backed to revive the sinking World Cup dream.

“In response, the NFF believes the team need additional technical input, assuring the NSC that if a foreign coach is hired, the former Eagles captain could still play a vital role in the technical crew to ease the transition.

The NFF promised to convince the new coach to work with Eguavoen,” the source said. We also learnt that Eguavoen, who currently serves as the Technical Director of the NFF, will retain his position regardless of the decision on the head coach role.

Our correspondent had earlier reported that the NFF’s decision to pursue an expatriate is tied to securing sponsorship to cover the coach’s salary and Eguavoen could remain as the default option in case the plan fails.

Nigeria’s World Cup qualification campaign has so far been disappointing, with the Super Eagles sitting fifth in their group.

The team has managed just three points from four matches, suffering a loss to Benin Republic and drawing against South Africa, Lesotho, and Zimbabwe.

