Eagles Job: NFF Gives Peseiro Month Deadline on New Offer

The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) has reportedly given erstwhile Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro a one-month ultimatum to decide on a new offer regarding the job. The coach’s contract expired at the end of February 2024 and the Portuguese bid the Eagles farewell in a social media post.

Our correspondent reported that negotiation had resumed between the NFF and Peseiro with the Federation tendering a new offer of $80,000 before the coach. The coach is demanding $120,000 as salary per month to continue in his role but our correspondent has now learnt that the NFF wants him to make up his mind on or before March 31.

Peseiro, who guided the Super Eagles to the final of the 2023 AFCON, claimed to have received at least seven offers and insisted that despite missing out on the top post in Algeria, he remains in high demand. “The NFF has given the coach until the end of the month to finalise the contract matter to avoid any unnecessary delay,” a top official confirmed to our correspondent.

“He is the priority because the Minister of Sports, John Enoh, wants him to continue coaching with a guarantee that the government will be responsible for his salary. The Federation has increased the offer far above what the coach was earning when he first came here, and they feel that it is a fair enough compensation. “There is no crisis about Eagles coaching role, and the NFF has a Plan B in case the negotiation breaks down between the two parties.”