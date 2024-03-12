Eagles Job: Former Cameroon, Angola coaches battle Amuneke, Egbo

The competition for the Super Eagles coach position is heating up as former coaches of Cameroon and Angola national teams have shown interest in the role. Reports suggest that Antonio Conceicao, former coach of Cameroon, and Pedro Goncalves, the immediate past coach of Angola, have applied for the job. Emmanuel Amunike, a former Nigeria international, is also in the running and is considered a top contender.

Ndubuisi Egbo, another former international who currently manages Prishtina in Kosovo, is also believed to be in contention. Egbo made history as the only Nigerian coach to lead a European team to a league title with Tirana. Conceicao, who had a successful playing career as a right-back in Portugal, started coaching in 1999. He achieved success in