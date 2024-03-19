Eagles Job: Ex-Cameroon coach favoured as Guardiola’s former assistant applies

Barring unforeseen circumstances, Portuguese coach, Toni Conceição, will become the next handler of the Super Eagles, New Telegraph has learnt. Conceição is one of the 40 foreign coaches who applied for the vacant position left by the former Portuguese coach, Jose Peseiro, who left last month.

The NFF is reportedly impressed with Conceição’s track record, particularly his time as the coach of Cameroon, where he lost just two matches in 24 games, leading the team to a third-place finish at the 2021 African Cup of Nations.

Our correspondent had earlier reported that the NFF does not intend to offer the job to a local coach, and if all goes according to plan, Conceição will be chosen for the position.

However, the main challenge that could arise is his salary, as Cameroon is also eyeing him for the same role. Therefore, the NFF is keen to act fast to secure him as the next Eagles coach.

Meanwhile, the assistant to Pep Guardiola of many seasons, Domenec Torrent, is one of 40 foreign coaches who applied for the job.

According to SCORENigeria, it has seen the 23-page application of Torrent for the head coach position of the Super Eagles. In the application, Torrent listed his achievements while working under Guardiola and his coaching ideas.

Guardiola is widely considered the best football coach in the world, and Torrent has worked closely with him at Barcelona and Bayern Munich, where they won major honours such as the UEFA Champions League, La Liga, and the Bundesliga. Additionally, he served as Pep’s assistant at Manchester City between 2016 and 2018, during which time they won the Premier League and the League.