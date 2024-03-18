Eagles Job: Amuneke, Finidi, Others to Lose Out As NFF Tech Committee Prefers Foreign Coach

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Technical Committee is inclined towards hiring a foreign coach for the Super Eagles team, which means that prominent indigenous coaches such as Emmanuel Amuneke and Finidi George may not be considered for the role, New Telegraph has learnt.

Several Nigerian coaches, including Amuneke, Finidi, Daniel Amokachi, and Sylvanus Okpara, had applied for the vacant position after the departure of the previous handler, Jose Peseiro. The NFF Technical Committee convened in Abuja on Thursday to review applications from both local and foreign coaches.

However, there are signs that the committee favours foreign candidates over domestic talents, according to sources within the NFF. A source said, “The Federation is hesitant to hire a coach from the local area as they fear it may harm the Eagles’ chances of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.

While the Technical Committee aims to give equal opportunities to all, it appears that a foreign coach is the preferred option.” Meanwhile, former international Victor Ikpeba believes that the best candidate should be appointed regardless of nationality. The former African Player of the Year argued that Nigeria’s football interests should be paramount, even if it means hiring another foreign coach.