Eagles Job: Amuneke, Finidi, others may not take over if NFF, Peseiro contract talks collapse

I ndigenous coaches eyeing the position of Super Eagles manager may see their aspirations dashed, as the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has no plans to appoint a local coach even if negotiations with the current handler fail to materialise. Speculations have been rife regarding potential replacements for Jose Peseiro, whose contract has expired. Coaches like Emmanuel Amuneke, Finidi George, and Austin Eguavoen have been linked to the role. Amuneke, in particular, has expressed his interest in the position. However, sources revealled that the Federation has dismissed the possibility of appointing a local coach, opting to explore other avenues instead.

The Federation is still locked in negotiations with Peseiro, with the Minister of Sports John Enoh supervising the process but there is an indication that the coach is being lured by an Egyptian club and the Algeria national team. “The NFF is not considering appointing a local coach if Peseiro fails to sign a new deal. The Federation is looking at hiring another foreigner. This decision may come as a disappointment to indigenous coaches who harboured hopes of leading the national team. Nevertheless, the NFF remains firm in its stance, prioritizing alternative strategies to secure the best coach for the Eagles. The World Cup ticket is the priority for NFF and wouldn’t want to jeopardise the team’s chances with a poor call on the coach,” an official of the Federation reliably told our correspondent. Meanwhile, our correspondent has also learnt that the coach has placed fresh demands before the NFF, asking for a straight two-year deal.

The coach’s initial contract was for one year and he later signed an extension that covered the period of the 2023 African Cup of Nations with clauses that guaranteed him a new deal if the Eagles got to at least the semifinals of the competition. Having surpassed the target, Peseiro is seeking a two-year deal that will extend to the 2026 FIFA World Cup. He hopes to lead the Eagles to qualification. “The coach has also agreed to maintain his $60,000 monthly but he wants Nigeria to pay for his two assistants. He is the one paying them from his salary and he wants that to change in the new dispensation,” the source added.