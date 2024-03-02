Eagles Job: Amuneke Emerges Top Contender

…As Peseiro Quits

Cash-Strapped NFF Consider’s Foreign Coach

Eguavoen to Step in as Interim Manager

Former African Footballer of the Year, Emmanuel Amuneke, has emerged as the frontrunner to succeed Jose Peseiro as the coach of the Super Eagles following the expiration of Peseiro’s contract. Peseiro, who led the Eagles to the semifinals of the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON), officially notified the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on Friday of his decision to step down as the team’s coach. With Peseiro’s departure, Amuneke has emerged as the leading candidate for the position, although the former Barcelona FC winger faces stiff competition as the Federation is reportedly considering other options, including hiring a foreign coach. Additionally, Enyimba coach and former Super Eagles assistant Finidi George is also under consideration for the role, according to information gathered by our correspondent. “Some members of the NFF board are advocating for Amuneke as the new coach, as he is a leading candidate for the position.

However, the NFF is still uncertain about hiring him or any other local coaches. The Ministry of Sports has advised the Federation to select a capable coach who can lead the team to qualify for the 2026 World Cup and win the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations. “At present, the board is divided over whether to employ a foreign or local coach permanently. The Ministry of Sports had also recommended a foreign coach who would accept a lower monthly salary than the $50,000 that Peseiro should the Portuguese turn down a new offer.

It remains to be seen if the Minister, John Enoh, will stick to that decision,” a very reliable source in the NFF told our correspondent. The Technical Director Austin Eguavoen is expected to be named the interim coach and could be in charge of the team if the NFF secures friendly matches for the Eagles in the March international window after Argentina withdrew The NFF, under the supervision of the Ministry of Sports, had expressed a desire to keep Peseiro on board and had initiated talks with his representatives. However, negotiations came to a halt after the coach announced on Friday that he is no longer interested in leading the team, having served as coach for 22 months. “Yesterday, we concluded our contract with the NFF.

It was a great honour and privilege to coach the Super Eagles for the past 22 months. It has been a period of immense dedication, sacrifice, emotion, and enormous enthusiasm. We feel a great sense of fulfilment,” he wrote on his social media account. “We would like to express our gratitude to Sir Amaju Pinnick, President Ibrahim Gusau, General Secretary Mohammed Sanusi, Secretary Dayo Enebi, the NFF staff, and especially the players, with whom leading has been a great pleasure. “Guys, we are extremely thankful for the opportunity to be part of this family. We will miss you, but we will always be there for you, no matter where you are. A big hug to all of you.” Peseiro initially signed a one-year contract, which expired before the 2023 AFCON.

He then signed a second contract that covered only the period of the last Nations Cup, with a pay cut from $70,000 to $50,000. Despite the salary reduction, the Portuguese coach was willing to continue as the Eagles coach. However, he requested that the Nigerian authorities pay the salary of his main assistant, Acacio Santos. Unfortunately, the Federation declined this request, leading to the collapse of the negotiation.