Eagles Job: Air Peace Boss Threatens To Lead Coalition For Legal Action Against NFF

The call against the appointment of an expatriate to fill the vacant role of Super Eagles coach has grown beyond the sports circles as key elements from other ecosystems have urged the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to consider local tacticians for the coveted seat.

The Managing Director and CEO of Air Peace, the official airline of the Eagles admonished the NFF to jettison the idea of hiring a foreign coach forcing him to lead a coalition of Nigerians that will institute legal action against the football house.

The leadership of the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) shared the same sentiments, decrying dependence on foreign managers for the Eagles. There are strong indications the NFF are considering another expatriate to replace the erstwhile manager whose contract expired last month.

However, Onyema, an ardent sports enthusiast vowed to lead a group that would resist such a move. “I don’t see the reason why we cannot have a look into the country and get somebody out there that will take on the Super Eagles. As far as I am concerned, Eguavoen succeeded to some level.

“A lot of them succeeded. The truth is that when a foreign coach bows out from the group stage, nobody talks; when a Nigerian coach bows out from Quarter Finals or semi-finals, oh if it had been a foreign coach, we would have won the cup. “Nobody gives Nigerian coaches a chance. Nigerians should rise against any NFF that goes again to get any idiot as a foreign coach. “We don’t need a foreign coach; let us grow our own. Let us even save the naira. Let us grow our own and give the Nigerian coach the same incentive you give the foreign coach and see them excel.

“We should go to court to stop NFF from employing foreign coaches; I will join you, I am telling you. “And I will fund it. We should go to court. We must begin to love this country; that’s all I have to say about this NFF now.” Similarly, NEITI’s Executive Secretary Orji Ogbonnaya Orji likened Nigeria’s dependence on foreign coaches to her overdependence on oil and foreign-made goods.

According to him, the country will gain a lot by allowing Nigerian coaches to lead the Eagles. He said: “I, therefore, join the call to urge the NFF to use the current window of opportunity now open to give Nigerian coaches a chance to show what they can offer, give them required support, allow them to make mistakes, learn from those mistakes and grow.”