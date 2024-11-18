Eagles In Safe Hands, Says Okoye

Share

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye has assured Nigerians that the team’s goalkeeping department remains solid as he prepares to start in goal for Nigeria against Rwanda today in the team’s last match of the 2025 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

Okoye’s return to the starting lineup follows the absence of Nigeria’s current first-choice goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali, who was granted leave after the passing of his father on Friday.

Okoye lost his number one spot after his howler in the round of 16 match against Tunisia at the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon and speaking ahead of the game, Okoye said he is excited to grab an opportunity to play for the team again.

“This is the moment I’ve been waiting for. I’ve been coming to camp for a long time and now, finally, I have a chance to play again.”

The 24-year-old goalkeeper, who made his debut for the Super Eagles in a 1-1 friendly draw against Brazil on October 13, 2019, also expressed his anticipation of playing in front of Nigerian fans.

“I am thankful. I cannot wait to put on the jersey again and play in front of the Nigerian fans at home in Nigeria,” Okoye said.

