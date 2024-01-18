Eagles in Make-Or-Mar Cracker Against Elephants

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are not oblivious to the damage their failure to avoid defeat in the hands of Cote d’Ivoire could inflict on their African Cup of Nations campaign when the two teams meet today at Stade Olympique Alassane Ouattara for their second group A match. The Eagles were wasteful as they played out a 1-1 draw with Equatorial Guinea in their first match but a defeat to the hosts could signal an early exit from the competition and shatter their dreams of securing their fourth AFCON crown.

The Elephants were dominant in the opening game against Guinea-Bissau, securing a 2-0 victory with goals from Seko Fofana and Jean-Philippe Krasso. Historically, the host na- tions have demonstrated re- silience in the group stage, having lost only once in their last 38 matches (W23 D14). Meanwhile, Coach Jean- Louis Gasset’s squad aims to secure consecutive wins, a feat not achieved since 2013.

Cote d’Ivoire and Nigeria remain evenly matched in their last seven meetings at AFCON , each claiming two victories and two draws from their previous encounters. The last AFCON clash in 2013 saw Nigeria triumph 2-1 in the quarter-finals. Interestingly, Nigeria met Cote d’Ivoire in each of the three times they won the AFCON. The two teams clashed in the group stage of the 1980 edition while the 1994 faceoff came in the semi- final with Nigeria winning on penalties.

The Eagles beat the Elephants on their way to winning the 2013 edition. Looking ahead to the crucial showdown, Coach Jose Peseiro highlighted key elements for success. He emphasised the importance of good organisation, maintaining the team’s distinctive style of play, and effective self-expression on the field. “We created so many chances against Equatorial Guinea, but we must improve our finishing.

Also, we need to make good decisions, do well with the final ball, and be more composed in front of goal. Most importantly, we must manage the ball well and defend well too,” Peseiro declared during a press conference yesterday.