Eagles Ignore Record, Focus On Victory As Wizkid Backs Team

Share

Captain William Troost-Ekong has said the Super Eagles are determined to break past records and secure a muchneeded victory when they confront Rwanda in their crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier tomorrow.

The Eagles have never beaten the Amavubi on their home soil, with previous meetings ending in draws.

Their last three matches in Kigali were a 1-1 draw in a 2006 World Cup qualifiers, a goalless draw in a 2012 AFCON qualifiers, and another goalless draw in a 2025 AFCON qualifiers.

However, according to Ekong, the Eagles are determined to change this trend and strengthen their chances of qualifying for the World Cup.

He insisted that history will not be a distraction, with the team focused on grabbing all three points. “Actually, we read about that in some places but we are not bothered,” Ekong said.

” I was part of the last game in Kigali which ended scoreless, but we know that we cannot afford a draw this time. Our objective is to pick the three points and bring some life back into our campaign.

“We are certainly not concerned about history books and what has happened before now. Qualification for the FIFA World Cup is our priority.” The Eagles’ 23-man squad has now fully assembled in Kigali ahead of the big match.

Among the first arrivals was Victor Osimhen, who is in top form after becoming the leading scorer in the Turkish Super Lig with 20 goals.

The Napoli striker now has 23 international goals in 47 matches for Nigeria. Other key players include African Player of the Year, Ademola Lookman, Simon Moses, Samuel Chukwueze, Sadiq Umar, and new – comer Tolu Arokodare.

The team will hold their final training session at the Amahoro Stadium today.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

