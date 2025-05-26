Eagles Hit Jackpot For Historic Russia Friendly

Share

SCORENigeria has exclusively learnt that the NFF are due a lucrative payday when the Super Eagles take on their Russian counterparts on June 6 in a first-ever friendly.

It was learnt that the football federation will net as much as $500,000 (more than N800million) for accepting to play this match.

This will include payment for a slice of the television rights for the match as well. Controversies have surrounded this match as Russia are still sanctioned by FIFA for the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Coach Eric Chelle has named a formidable squad for this match with only Niger Tornadoes midfielder Papa Daniel the only NPFL star listed.

The match will be played at the 78,000-capacity Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, which staged both the opening and final of the 2018 World Cup.

