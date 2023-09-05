Eagles hit camp, commence training on Wednesday

Super Eagles’ camp for the African Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sao Tome will start bubbling as from tomorrow, New Telegraph has learnt. The Media Officer of the team, Femi Raji in an exclusive interview with our correspondent confirmed that the camp will officially open on tomorrow. He said most of the players are expected to hit the camp on the first day as the first training session is expected to be held the same day at the International Stadium, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

“Our camp will open on Wednesday not on Monday as initially reported. We expect most of the players to arrive in camp that day; many of them would have been in the country from Tuesday and they would just make a connecting flight to Uyo from Lagos and Abuja the same day so as to arrive at the camp on time. “We expect to have our first training session by 5 pm on Wednesday and we expect that most of the players would be around to take part in that session,” he said.

Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro, has called up 23 players ahead of their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sao Tome and Principe this month. The list includes new invitees — Jordan Torunarigha, Victor Boniface and Gift Orban, while the duo of Bruno Onyemaechi and Raphael Onyedika also got invited. Familiar faces like Kelechi Ihenacho, Taiwo Awoniyi, Victor Osimhen, Wilfred Ndidi, and William Troost-Ekong also got invited.