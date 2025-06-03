Eagles Hit By Injuries, Withdrawals Ahead Of Russia Friendly

Share

The Super Eagles will miss several key players for Friday’s friendly against Russia in Moscow due to injuries and withdrawals.

This has led to changes in the original squad, New Telegraph reports The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) in a statement yesterday, confirmed that six players have withdrawn from the team.

Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi and Real Valladolid striker Sadiq Umar are out due to injuries. Nottingham Forest defender Ola Aina, AC Milan winger Samuel Chukwueze, and Sevilla forward Kelechi Iheanacho have all pulled out for personal reasons.

Bayer Leverkusen’s Nathan Tella will also miss the game as he is renewing his passport in the United Kingdom. These absences add to the earlier exclusion of top stars like Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, and Alex Iwobi, who were not part of the squad list for the match.

To fill the gaps, Super Eagles Head Coach Eric Chelle has made several changes. Brentford’s young defender Benjamin Fredrick, who impressed during Nigeria’s recent Unity Cup win over Jamaica, has been called up.

Also joining the team are Sodiq Ismaila and Enugu Rangers midfielder Saviour Isaac, who has experience with Nigeria’s CHAN team. Russia-based winger Olakunle Olusegun, who plays for FC Krasnodar, has also been added to boost the attack.

The Super Eagles arrived in Moscow yesterday and will begin training today as they prepare for their first-ever full international clash against Russia at the 78,000-capacity Luzhniki Stadium.

