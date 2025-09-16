Eagles: Heads Must Roll!

With 11 points from a possible 24, the Super Eagles are technically out of their dream of playing at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the North America, where remarkably, they debuted 31 years ago as the fifth best squad in the globe.

There is no worse word than calamity, to describe this shameful outing in a group that includes Lesotho, Rwanda, Zimbabwe, Benin Republic and South Africa. It is unfortunate that while Bafana Bafana have so far won five of their Group C games, the Eagles boast of five drawn matches. In FIFA rankings, Nigeria occupies the 39th position.

Other placings are South Africa, 62, Benin Republic, 93, Zimbabwe, 124, Rwanda, 139 and Lesotho, 152. With two games to go, the South Africans are group leaders with 17 points, followed by Benin Republic with 14 points.

The Eagles are third with 11 points. This is the worst record in Nigeria’s FIFA World Cup qualification history since the Eagles joined the race for Chile 1962 when they were edged out by African powerhouse, Black Stars of Ghana.

On the way to Mexico 1970, Nigeria bowed out honourably in the last hurdle, with Morocco having a one – point advantage. Cameroon could not make it to the final qualifying round because they were eliminated by Nigeria.

On the way to West Germany 1974, Nigeria lost to Ghana, two – time African champions at the time. Towards Argentina 1978, Nigeria started well drubbing Sierra Leone and Cote d’Ivoire in earlier rounds but was unlucky to miss the ticket in a round robin group that included Tunisia and Egypt. Going to Spain 1982 was made impossible by Algeria but the Eagles eliminated Tunisia who also bounced back to stem the journey to Mexico 1986, after Nigeria had beaten Liberia and Kenya home and away.

Italia 1990 failed after the death of Sam Okwaraji in the field of play. Losing to Cameroon was not dishonourable. The same Eagles that emerged as the first African qualifiers for USA’94, from a group that had Cote d’Ivoire and Algeria after silencing South Africa and Congo, are unable to perform in the midst of Southern African teams, to pick a 2026 World Cup ticket.

This is the first time Nigeria will fail to qualify for the Mundial after playing against South Africa. On the way to USA’94, Eagles battered Bafana Bafana 4-0 in Lagos and got a draw away. In 2010, the Nigerians topped their Group 4 with 18 points.

A World Cup without Nigeria is a blow to national unity. People should be made to pay for this football failure

They neither lost nor drew. South Africa were automatic qualifiers, as hosts. The huge disappointment is that this is the first time Nigeria will miss two consecutive World Cup tournaments successively since debuting in 1994. For a nation that entertained the World in 1994 and eventually defeated bronze medallists, Bulgaria, who eliminated defending champions, Germany, this is totally unacceptable. When the Eagles missed Germany 2010, they could be excused.

How would a team that topped Group 4 with 21 points and goals difference of +14 lose out to Angola with the same number of points and goals difference of +6? It was due to a strange FIFA rule of Headto-Head (which has since been abandoned) which favoured the Palancas Negras.

The group also had Zimbabwe, Rwanda, Gabon and Algeria. Nigeria won six games, drew three and lost only once, to Angola. That explained the Head-to-Head advantage because the Southern Africans got a draw in Kano.

Missing Qatar 2022 was equally painful, for Nigeria lost to Ghana on away goals rule. However, before the decider against Black Stars, the Eagles emerged from Group C as the best, with 13 points. Teams like Cape Verde, Liberia and Central Africa Republic tried to pull their weights but were all repealed. The journey to North America 2026 has been miserable.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) took all the time in the world to find a coach after the disengagement of Jose Peseiro. The contractual terms of Finidi George attracted scrutiny and the romance did not end well. By the time Eric Chelle took over, the situation was already very dire.

Questions should be asked about the inability of the Eagles who qualified for Russia 2018 with a game to spare, in a group that included Cameroon, Algeria and Zambia, to wriggle out of the bunch of Lesotho, Rwanda, Zimbabwe, Benin Republic and South Africa. The reigning African Footballer of the Year, Ademola Lookman and his predecessor, Victor Osimhen were both unable to take an average team to the World Cup.

It is a puzzle that a team, full of stars cannot not shine when it matters most. Is it in their stars to underperform or are there management lapses? President Bola Tinubu must wield the axe now. When Team Nigeria failed at the 2024 Olympics, then Sports minister John Enoh was fired. That same hammer should be dangling. A World Cup without Nigeria is a blow to national unity. People should be made to pay for this football failure.

And one good way to manage tomorrow is to sanitise today. It is a shame that the Nigerian League does not rank among the best in Africa. The South African team that caged the Eagles did not come from Europe. Most of them play at home. Clemens Westerhof looked inwards and got results. Certainly, the NFF must be scrutinised.