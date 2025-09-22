Eagles Have Talent But Lack Structure – Kpakor

Former Super Eagles midfielder, Moses Kpakor, has voiced concern over Nigeria’s poor show in the race to qualify for the next FIFA World Cup, saying the team’s struggles stem more from poor organisation than a lack of talent.

Speaking on the team’s run so far, Kpakor said that although Nigeria boasts one of the most gifted squads on the continent, their results in the ongoing qualifiers, which placed them on the brink of missing out on a World Cup ticket again, have left Nigerians disappointed.

He warned that unless the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) becomes more alive to their responsibility, the Eagles will continue to miss football’s biggest stage after they also failed to qualify for the 2022 Mundial “The Super Eagles have quality players, but we don’t seem to have a clear structure to get the best out of them,” Kpakor noted.

“We can’t keep doing the wrong thing and expect positive results. We also seem to rely only on individual brilliance to get results. Football today is about teamwork, discipline, and good preparation.”