Eagles Have Quality Players To Win AFCON 2025, Says Iwobi

Super E a g l e s midfielder, Alex Iwobi, has expressed strong confidence that the team have enough quality to win the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), saying the side is determined to go one step further after finishing as runners-up at the last edition.

Speaking in an interview with AySuga Channel, the Fulham midfielder said the current squad is rich in depth, experience, and talent, and fully capable of challenging Africa’s best when the tournament begins in Morocco.

Iwobi, who is the most experienced player in the present squad with 91 international caps, has played in three AFCON tournaments and is expected to be a major influence in Eric Chelle’s team.

He noted that although Nigeria failed to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after losing on penalties to the Democratic Republic of Congo, the setback has only strengthened the team’s resolve to succeed at the continental competition.

“We were really close at the last AFCON, but the only way to improve on that is to win it,” Iwobi said. “We have the players to do it, we believe we can, we just have to prove it.”

Iwobi also spoke about the team’s mentality, describing the mood in camp as positive and ambitious. He said he is personally ready to lead by example and is confident the Super Eagles will rise to the occasion if they stay united and consistent throughout the competition.

More importantly, he said he has already begun to “manifest” a Nigerian triumph, declaring with conviction that the team has everything required to bring the trophy home.