Eagles Happy To Sacrifice Yuletide For AFCON Glory

Super Eagles players have said they are happy to sacrifice their Christmas and New Year celebrations as they target the Africa Cup of Nations glory in Morocco.

After spending the Christmas celebrations in Morocco, the players will celebrate today, celebrating the dawn of 2026 outside their homes with the players expected to have two training programmes in Fes, the team’s centre in Morocco.

Speaking with New Telegraph correspondent currently in Morocco, the stand-in captain of the Super Eagles in the 3-1 defeat of Uganda, Victor Osimhen, who also celebrated his birthday in Morocco, said they have to sacrifice so as to achieve their goal of winning Nigeria’s fourth AFCON title.

“I mean, it feels good, knowing well that I’m representing my country, so I’ve sacrificed this joyous moment of mine to try to make history for my country,” he said. “So for me it’s normal. I mean, not just birthday, but I’ve got family, I’ve got my daughter, so for me, these are the sacrifices you make for your country, for the nation. “I love the Super Eagles a lot.

I love the team, so it’s a great privilege to be here.” For goalkeeper, Francis Uzoho, it is his job, and he will just have to take it like that. He added that he can’t even afford to describe the New Year celebration as he will be with the team while his family remain in Cyprus. Uzoho said: “As I said, it’s my job, and I would try to manage it that way.”

For the two-goal scorer in the game against Uganda, Rapheal Onyedika, he will love the coach Eric Chelle-led technical team should allow the team to go for just one training session, rather than the two scheduled for the day, so the players can contact their family members through video calls.