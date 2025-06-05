Eagles Going For Win Against Russia, Chelle Declares

Share

Super Eagles coach, Eric Chelle, has said his wards are heading into their friendly match against Russia with a clear target which is to come out with a win.

The game is set for tomorrow at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, and Chelle says the team wants to keep up the winning spirit after their recent Unity Cup success.

Nigeria defeated Jamaica in the Unity Cup final on penalties (5-4) after a 2-2 draw in regular time. Chelle said that even though the Russia match is a friendly, the Super Eagles are taking it seriously. We want to win every match,” Chelle said.

“Playing away from home, especially against strong teams like Russia, is tough. But these are the games that show how focused and ready the team is.”

The Unity Cup also gave Chelle a chance to test new players, including those from the Nigerian league, and introduce a faster, more aggressive style of play.

Though friendlies often involve squad rotation and trying out tactics, Chelle said the team is still chasing good results. “Every game helps us grow and build a strong team identity. We want to win, but we also want to keep improving our system,” he added.

